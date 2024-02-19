Territory Pharmacy launches blister pack recycling program

Territory Pharmacy has launched a state-wide blister pack recycling program, in partnership with TerraCycle.

The program will accept empty blister packs and empty medication packs from all brands. It will initially start in 12 participating Territory Pharmacies and two regional health clinics before expanding into other locations.

The company noted that only 60 per cent of the Northern Territory’s population has kerbside collection services while the majority of regional and remote communities do not have access to any municipal waste collection.

In addition, blister packs in the state are being sent to landfills as they cannot be recycled through council kerbside recycling.

“Blister packs are composed of various plastics, foils, and paper foils which pose a challenge for standard kerbside bin recycling. Each year, this contributes to a substantial volume of plastic waste directed to landfills, where it takes hundreds of years to break down,” said TerraCycle Australia GM Jean Bailliard.

“By establishing collection points at pharmacies and regional clinics across the Territory, this free program will transform recycling accessibility for communities that are traditionally underserved when it comes to local recycling options,” said Territory Pharmacy CEO Steven Kong.