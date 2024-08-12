BusinessSustainability

Why Mercari is betting the time is right for bricks-and-mortar

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
This month, Japanese resale-retailer Mercari announced several online and in-store developments to enhance its omnichannel presence in the US. Several years after the company’s first experimentation with a physical location – its first pop-up shop in San Francisco in late 2021 – Mercari opened its first permanent bricks-and-mortar location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The “Mercari on Melrose” location offers a space for sellers to list items, a dedicated space

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay