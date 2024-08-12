Officeworks MD talks retaining talent and fostering a unique work environment

told Inside Retail. The business strives to create a supportive and inclusive work environment where team members feel valued and respected. “We do this by creating an empowering, open and innovative team culture where people love coming to work,” Hunter said. Employee dedication With 40 Officeworks team members celebrating 30 years of service at Officeworks in 2024, the secret to fostering long-term employee tenure and loyalty is in creating a supportive environment, Hunter said. Some of the ways Officeworks does this is by offering flexible work arrangements, promoting work-life balance and employee well-being, as well as “recognising and rewarding our team for their contributions and milestones”. “The achievements of our team reinforce their unwavering commitment, resilience, and passion for their work and highlight the deep-rooted values of loyalty and community, setting an inspiring example,” she added. Among those celebrating 30 years of tenure with Officeworks this year is Dee Brun, who is in retail sales with the company. “Dee’s versatility shines through her roles in technology, POS, and night-fill, along with her experience in cash office and keyholder training,” Hunter said. She added that Brun has significantly contributed across various locations and roles, starting at Officeworks Ringwood, where she worked for 24 years, followed by Officeworks Ferntree Gully. Brun is now part of the Officeworks Bayswater team in Perth. Brun shared that some of her career highlights have been “witnessing the transformation of our store design, the evolution of the product ranges and getting to know so many wonderful customers”. “I’ve enjoyed working with such a great group of people and the support since having my family is what makes Officeworks an incredible business,” Brun said. Community sustainability In addition to Officeworks’ programs to support its team members, it has established a number of community initiatives over the years, such as the ‘2025 People Planet Positive’ plan, which was introduced in FY20, and its work with charities like The Smith Family. “People and the planet are at the heart of what we do, and we have an important role to play in these local communities,” Hunter said. Under the 2025 plan, Officeworks has achieved its targets to reduce Scope One and Two emissions two years early, having reduced its direct carbon emissions by 40 per cent since 2018 and by 12 per cent in FY23. The company also creates meaningful connections with individuals and organisations in the local communities where it operates. “Our team members live and work in our communities and are at the forefront of helping us drive our local projects. From meaningful contributions to in-store activities, we aim to get behind and support our local community, every day,” Hunter said. In addition to employing locals for in-store roles, Officeworks backs national, state, and local causes – with a particular focus on helping educate disadvantaged students. Recently, the Richmond store team and community raised over $2400 for the store’s chosen charity, Backpacks 4 Vic Kids, as part of the Officeworks 2024 Make A Difference Appeal. As a leading provider of educational resources for primary and secondary schools, Hunter said the business believes it is fundamental that every child has equal access to a quality education. To date the business has supported more than 40,000 students since 2020, surpassing the commitment it made to helping 30,000 students by 2025. This support is provided through a number of initiatives including the Literacy is Freedom Appeal alongside its charity partner, the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF). Officeworks’ Make A Difference Appeal, together with customers, has raised more than $6 million for local causes since 2018, and the 2024 appeal has raised more than $830,000 for 16 community organisations across Australia. Internally, the business has marked some noteworthy achievements: “In FY2023 we had our safest year yet with a total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) score of 5.4,” Hunter said. For Officeworks, it’s about taking a long-term approach to supporting its team and the communities in which we live and work. This includes “upholding and respecting human rights, and taking meaningful climate action contributing to a more circular economy and enabling our customers to make more sustainable purchases,” she said.