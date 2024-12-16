BusinessRegulatory

Temu’s Vietnam suspension reflects rising Southeast Asian protectionism

Shein and Temu logos are seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2024.
Cross-border e-commerce regulation, simmering beneath the surface for years, is moving mainstream.
By Tong Van
E-commerce platforms Temu and Shein have suspended their operations in Vietnam following non-compliance with the country’s e-commerce service registration requirements. An official statement on Temu’s Vietnam website says Temu is engaged in discussions with the Vietnam eCommerce and Digital Economy Agency and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to establish proper registration for its e-commerce services. Vietnamese regulatory authorities and local businesses have raised substantial conce

