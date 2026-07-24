BusinessSupply chain

Trump’s 12.5 per cent tariff reshapes the US playbook for Australian brands

Trump tariffs
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian retailers selling into the US woke up to a harsher, more complex trading environment. President Donald Trump’s administration locked in its anticipated 12.5 per cent tariff on Australian goods that came into effect as of 2:01pm AEST today.  On paper, the change looks incremental with a 2.5 percentage point increase on a 10 per cent surcharge that has been in place for more than a year. In practice, it alters landed costs, compresses already thin retail margins and forces a new

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