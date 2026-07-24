Trump’s 12.5 per cent tariff reshapes the US playbook for Australian brands

ew round of decisions about pricing, sourcing and market prioritisation for Australian brands. A human‑rights frame, a commercial hit The White House announced the rise in a presidential memorandum covering 60 economies, including Australia, after a formal investigation into forced labour in global supply chains. The White House argued that US producers are disadvantaged when competing against imports allegedly produced with forced labour, with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer stating that “decades of moral suasion have not eradicated forced labor from global supply chains.” But the Australian government contests that narrative. In a submission to the US Trade Representative, Australia argued it holds some of the strongest anti-slavery legislation in the world and questioned why nations with comparable frameworks, such as the UK, face lower rates. Yet Australia has been placed in a broad 12.5 per cent bracket alongside more than 40 economies – from China, Japan and South Korea to New Zealand, Brazil and Vietnam – while some European countries face lower rates. For retailers, the semantics matter less than the spread. EY global trade leader for Oceania Luke Branson says the new settings erase that edge and could impose around $1.6 billion a year in costs on US importers and consumers of Australian exports, depending on volumes and exchange rates. Margin pressure meets a cost‑of‑living crunch Retail is typically the first sector to absorb pricing pressure when trade conditions shift, and this time is no exception. Brands exporting directly into the US now face less than ideal options including absorbing the cost hit, passing it through via higher retail prices or pulling back on assortments and promotional activity. None of those moves are painless in a market where US shoppers are already more price‑sensitive and cross‑border fulfilment is unforgiving. “The tariffs will force another round of challenging commercial discussions with US customers,” Branson warned. He also noted that the debate will quickly turn to who wears the cost, how fast prices can move and whether some US sales remain viable at all. The increase also hits as Australian retailers face currency swings and a local cost‑of‑living crunch, leaving them with less profit at home to subsidise the 2.5 percentage point increase. Business Council chief executive Bran Black called the decision “disappointing,” noting the USTR’s finding failed to identify a single enforcement failure or quantified trade impact. For retailers, the broader trade relationship underscores why this tariff feels particularly unwelcome. The US remains Australia’s largest two-way investment partner, with total investment surpassing two trillion dollars. Black believes the tariff increase penalises Australian businesses “for no justifiable reason”. Rethinking the US in the channel mix For many brands, the immediate issue is whether the US still justifies its weight in their channel and market mix when its trading environment is so unstable. On one side, strategists are encouraging retailers to mine their sales data and redeploy marketing budgets into markets with steadier trade rules, rather than pouring more resources into an increasingly hard‑to‑reach US customer base. On the other hand, some see the tariffs as a trigger to fine-tune their US presence through tighter assortments, fewer SKUs, more disciplined channels and a bigger focus on full‑price performance. Brands with scale and strong balance sheets may choose to hold US pricing and absorb the hit, at least in the short term, to defend share and brand equity. Smaller operators, especially those reliant on marketplace models or wholesale partners, may not have that flexibility. For them, the new tariff raises not just the cost of entry, but the cost of staying viable at all. A volatility dividend for diversification Australia’s diplomatic pushback is likely to continue, but few retailers are planning on a quick turnaround. That reality is pushing long‑discussed diversification plans into action, with Asia‑Pacific and UK markets suddenly looking more attractive for the next flagship, marketplace partnership or cross‑border e‑commerce push. The US will remain Australia’s biggest investment partner, but for brands deciding where the next dollar of growth comes from, these tariffs underline how quickly even “friendly” markets can change the rules.