Myer supply boss exits, leaves fraught distribution centre

The chief supply officer at Myer, Darren Wedding, has exited the business for “personal reasons” before the company’s long-troubled national distribution centre (NDC) has become fully operational.

The $48 million warehouse problem – in Ravenhall, Victoria – is not expected to be working at full capacity until 2027. The site went live in 2024 following a partnership between Myer and Dexus three years prior. However, a series of automation and software issues has blighted the project, prompting a multi-million-dollar “remediation” program.

Wedding was key to the completion of this program but has since departed the company.

“Darren left the business for personal reasons, and we thank him for all his work on helping us reach the proof of concept phase for the national distribution centre,” a spokesperson for Myer said. “Group CFO Kathy Karabatsas has assumed responsibility for our supply chain network.”

Myer maintained that the proof-of-concept phase was delivered in line with previous announcements, with contingency provisions that worked during the peak shopping period of 2025. It says the company’s focus on NDC remediation remains unchanged.

“Given the scale and complexity of the project and the challenges under previous management at this site, we’re undertaking more extensive design and testing on our proof of concept to ensure the project’s full potential can be realised,” the spokesperson added.