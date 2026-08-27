BusinessHealth & beauty

Shaver Shop records sales growth despite softer FY27 start

The personal grooming retailer posted sales of $225.1 million for the year ended June 30. (Source: Shaver Shop)
By Irene Dong

Shaver Shop has reported record sales and gross profit for FY26, despite challenging consumer conditions, but flagged a softer start to the new financial year.

The personal grooming retailer posted sales of $225.1 million for the year ended June 30, up 3 per cent on the previous year. Gross profit increased 4.7 per cent to a record $104.2 million. 

“Our team’s strong execution across the year led to record sales and gross profit results and enabled Shaver Shop to offset some of the macro-economic headwinds experienced in the second half,” said MD and CEO Cameron Fox. 

“We also maintained profitability in an environment where inflationary cost pressures remain.”

Private-label brand Transform-U continued to gain momentum, contributing about 8 per cent of total sales, up from 3.4 per cent a year earlier.

Shaver Shop opened three stores during FY26 and closed one, ending the year with 126 locations. Afterwards, a new Brighton store opened in late July.

However, sales between July 1 and August 22 fell 3.2 per cent year on year, with like-for-like sales down 4.3 per cent. The retailer cited strong June promotional activity, stock shortages and supplier logistics disruptions.

Despite the slower start, Shaver Shop said gross margins were tracking slightly ahead of the prior corresponding period.

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