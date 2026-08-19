BusinessStrategy

Why is Sézane slowing down as it expands?

A mother-and-daughter duo wearing beige and brown Sézane pieces.
“You can design a new logo in a season, but you can’t manufacture conviction that fast.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sézane is entering its second act with an unusual promise for a rapidly expanding fashion brand: to slow down. Thirteen years after launching the French label, founder Morgane Sézalory is introducing a new logo, website and collection on 19 August. More importantly, she says Sézane will offer a tighter selection, use better-quality materials and take a more intentional approach to growth. The reset comes as the company expands internationally – and as some longtime customers question whethe

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Campaign image of Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle Outfitters
Strategy IR Pro

Is all publicity really good publicity? What we’ve learned from American Eagle

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Alistair Venn - PC
Pet supplies

Pet Circle names Alistair Venn as its new CEO

My Nguyen
Marketing IR Pro

How Swatch’s advertising misstep shows the high cost of cultural blind spots 

Tong Van
Rodd & Gunn Melbourne
Openings & closings

Rodd & Gunn to open flagship in Melbourne heritage site

Kaycee Enerva
The Customer Chef knives
Openings & closings

Global Retail Brands partners with Myer to open 136 concession stores

Sean Cao
A person carries a Pop Mart toy
Gifts & toys

Tiny toys, big payoff: Pop Mart sales soar amid global Labubu craze 

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay