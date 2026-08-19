Why is Sézane slowing down as it expands?

ther its quality has kept pace. For Sézalory, the change is as personal as it is commercial. The idea emerged a year and a half ago, around the time she turned 40, and reflects how her life has evolved since she began curating and selling vintage fashion and lifestyle goods in 2004. She has since built Sézane alongside three sister brands: menswear label Octobre Éditions, kidswear label Petit Sézane, and home and lifestyle brand Les Composantes. Like many of her customers, she has also started and raised a family. Now, after more than 20 years in retail, Sézalory wants to take a slower, more curated approach to both life and work. The new Sézane will be slower and more intentional. New items will still be released monthly, but the selection will be more tightly edited, with a greater emphasis on high-quality organic materials – including wool, cashmere, silk and linen – rather than constantly shifting trends. Some may argue that this is the worst time to slow down, given the brand’s rapid expansion. Sézane now has several hundred employees at its French headquarters and across 23 stores in France, the US, the UK and Spain. However, retail experts have commended Sézalory for refocusing on the brand’s fundamentals, particularly amid consumer grumbles about diminishing quality in recent years. What does Sézane 2.0 indicate about a brand’s ability to grow with its customers? Christine Russo, principal of a retail creative and consulting agency, told Inside Retail that Sézalory’s announcement was unsurprising at this stage of the brand’s journey. “It’s more of a “This time she really did it” revelation,” said Russo. “The brand founder has been vocal for years about the fashion industry’s environmentally harmful effects of chasing newness, the discard mindset and the dictatorial nature of the creative calendar that doesn’t prioritize the creative process. So, it appears that the milestone birthday is the opportunity for the founder to really put her foot down.” Retail brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay similarly said Sézalory’s announcement comes as consumers increasingly question declining quality amid a constant stream of releases. “This is a really interesting example of what it can look like for a founder to grow alongside both her brand and her customer, particularly because Sézane’s challenge hasn’t necessarily been that consumers have outgrown its aesthetic,” said Ramsay. “The design language is still incredibly recognizable and desirable. The bigger tension I’ve observed among longtime customers has been around the quality and fabrication failing to continue to justify the price point as the business has scaled. “There is rightful skepticism among consumers regarding what happens when beloved, founder-led brands take on outside investment and pursue significant growth. We’ve seen similar conversations emerge around other once-niche, mission-driven brands as they’ve expanded. Customers become concerned that scale will mean more product, which sounds fun in theory but ultimately leads to a dilution of whatever made the brand feel special in the first place.” For brands considering how to age alongside their original audiences, the lesson is that growth need not mean abandoning their identity or mission. True longevity, Ramsay argued, comes from continuing to deliver on existing promises. “I think consumers are currently cautiously optimistic about this evolution and certainly curious, but ultimately the success of it will be determined by the product. If a slower, more intentional Sézane translates into noticeably better quality and greater consistency, this could be an incredibly smart way to reconnect with longtime, or former, customers without alienating the next generation discovering the brand.” How does a brand mature gracefully? Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder of marketing agency TNGE, drew a distinction between a brand ageing and maturing. Most, she said, do not survive long enough to discover which they are doing. “Sézalory turning 40 and using that as the public rationale for a rebrand is unusually honest,” said Emiko. “Founders are taught to keep the brand’s age suspended somewhere in its founding myth, forever 24, forever discovering themselves, while the person behind it keeps aging in private. That gap is where most identity crises happen – not necessarily the customer’s, but the brand’s.” Emiko said Sézane’s move is interesting because it treats the founder’s stage of life as information rather than a liability. Glossier, by comparison, is trying to win back an original audience that never lost interest but did lose confidence – a much harder rupture to repair. “You can design a new logo in a season, but you can’t manufacture conviction that fast. The real test goes way beyond the launch on the 19th, though. It’s going to be about whether “slower, more disciplined growth” survives contact with an industry that is under commercial fire right now, regardless of a brand’s specific target demographic.” Further reading: How Sézane is taking French fashion global