‘Blatant breach’: Former United Petroleum outlet operators penalised

The former operators of United Petroleum in Melbourne have been fined $40,000 for underpaying staff, among several other offences.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court has imposed a $28,000 penalty against Bharathi Karnati, a sole trader and the former commission agent of a United Petroleum outlet on Leakes Road in Truganina. Karnati’s husband, Ravikanth Baddam, who managed the outlet, was also fined $12,000.

According to the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO), the operators underpaid an Indian international student who was employed as a casual console operator, breached record-keeping and pay slip laws, and provided false or misleading pay slips to an inspector.

The worker was underpaid a total of $2337 during his employment from December 2020 to January 2021.

“The conduct in this case was a blatant breach of workplace laws, and the penalties imposed should send a clear message about the consequences for such conduct,” said Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Rachel Volzke.

“Our experienced inspectors will see through false pay slips and the underpayments they seek to hide.

“Employers need to be aware that taking action to protect migrant workers is an enduring priority for the Fair Work Ombudsman. We treat alleged breaches of workplace laws involving visa holder workers particularly seriously because we are aware they can be vulnerable, are often unaware of their rights, heavily reliant on their employers or reluctant to complain,” Volzke added.

Judge Amelia Edwards found that the matter involved deliberate and serious breaches impacting a vulnerable visa holder.

She noted the worker had been left with less than half his lawful entitlements and that not receiving regular pay slips made it difficult for him to apply for a rental home or make other financial applications.

The case marks the fifth time the FWO has secured penalties against former operators of United Petroleum-branded outlets, with total penalties now exceeding $270,000.