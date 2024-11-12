OZ Hair & Beauty, H&M, Lululemon top Online CX Index’s dispatch and delivery experience

Oz Hair & Beauty, H&M, and Lululemon stood out in October for dispatch and delivery experience in the Online CX Index, Australia’s first and only online retailer performance platform powered by real data.

The Online CX Index, a partnership between Inside Retail and Humii, covers the entire website experience through checkout, delivery and even returns, evaluating eight key criteria based on up to 200 data points.

For October, the brand analysis focused on the dispatch and delivery criteria, which include dispatch times, delivery times, dispatch and delivery communication, order traceability, courier quality, and the effectiveness of delivery expectations management.

“It’s not solely about speed – it’s equally focused on managing customer expectations and ensuring accuracy throughout the entire delivery process,” said Mareile Osthus, Humii’s co-founder and CEO.

Oz Hair & Beauty: Dispatch time faster than average for beauty segment

Oz Hair & Beauty has a dispatch time of 1.3 days, 1.1 faster than the average for the beauty segment and about 0.2 days quicker than the segment average.

Moreover, the company delivers orders within the three-business-day window and keeps customers informed at every stage, from dispatch to delivery notifications and even follow-up emails post-delivery.

“Tracking was another highlight, with most customers finding it easy to monitor their orders through Oz Hair & Beauty’s collaboration with Aus Post,” said Osthus.

“Many appreciated that delivery updates came directly from the retailer, reinforcing a sense of trust and transparency in the process. A lot of retailers overlook how important this is.”

H&M: Delivery outpaces competitors by four days



Meanwhile, H&M’s dispatch time outpaces its rivals in the low-priced department store segment

by 1.4 days.

The fashion retailer delivers orders about four days faster than competitors, while delivery speed is 2.2 days faster than the segment average.

Moreover, customers appreciated H&M’s sending of multiple updates from dispatch notifications to delivery confirmations throughout the delivery process.

“One standout feature is H&M’s inclusion of a feedback survey in their dispatch email, which reflects a genuine interest in customer opinions and continuous improvement,” said Osthus.

However, some customers complained about having to copy and paste the tracking link into a different site, as it was not always attached.

Lululemon: Delivery is three days quicker than rivals

Lululemon’s dispatch speed is two days faster than rivals in the sports and activewear segment, while its delivery is remarkably 4.8 days quicker.

Similar to the first two brands, Lululemon also provides direct email updates throughout the delivery journey.

While customers praised the company’s speedy dispatch and thoughtful communication, Osthus noted that there is still room for improvement in delivery options.

The feedback comes as some customers found it inconvenient whenever their packages are taken automatically to the post office despite indicating their preferences for unattended delivery.

Overall dispatch and delivery experience is beyond speed

Osthus says that while speediness is important, retailers must not neglect other aspects of the dispatch and delivery experience.

These include ensuring tracking links work, providing accurate delivery estimates, sending real-time notifications for key events, and offering multiple delivery options at checkout.

Osthus added that if something goes wrong, a brand’s customer support must own and resolve it and not pass the blame to the logistics partner.

“Ensure your customer support team is empowered to take ownership and resolve issues promptly,” said Osthus.

Moreover, businesses must allow parcels to be left in a safe place where a customer can conveniently pick them up, saving them from the hassle of going to the post office. Over 50 per cent of retailers Online CX Index tracks still do not provide the option.

Osthus also noted that retailers must ensure real-time system updates especially when shipping from both stores and warehouses to minimise order cancellations.

Inside Retail‘s head of news Robert Stockdill said the rankings reinforce the importance of communication as a cornerstone part of any customer experience – whether that be on the website, through online chat functions, by email or phone.

“Consumers hate unpleasant surprises. As a retailer, it is crucial to ensure that if you make a promise to a customer about a delivery date or the ease of return, you deliver on that promise.”

“These retailers who have ranked highly in this month’s report show exceptional understanding of customer needs and an equal commitment to ensuring those needs are met. All three brands should inspire every Australian e-commerce retailer.”