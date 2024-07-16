Oodie fined $100,000 for failing to put warning labels on kids products

The supplier of loungewear brand The Oodie has been fined $101,280 for failure to include high fire danger warning labels to its kids products.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued Davie Clothing with six infringement notices related to its Kids Beach Oodie range. The company supplied six designs without the fire label fixed to the garment or displayed on its website, as required by the safety standard.

More than 2400 of the affected garments were sold to consumers from September 29, 2022 to July 14, 2023. The brand announced the recall of these products in August last year.

“Fire hazard warning labels are crucial to alert consumers to the high fire danger of products and to help keep children safe,” said ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe.

“Children can suffer serious burns if their clothing catches fire and we urge consumers to remain especially vigilant when kids are more likely to be near artificial heating or open flames.”

Aside from paying the fine, Davie Clothing has committed to publish a corrective notice on its website and establish and maintain an ACL Compliance Program.