One in four online shoppers is lost before checkout, Humii report finds

Australia’s online shopping cart abandonment rate stands at 27 per cent, according to a new report from customer experience (CX) specialist Humii.

Based on data collected during the recent peak Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale season, Humii concludes that most reasons customers leave are avoidable, shedding light on how some companies maintain a perfect record.

“Once again, Australian shoppers have shown us two things very clearly: They’re willing to buy, but they’re not willing to struggle,” said Humii CEO, Mareile Osthus.

The leading cause of customer abandonment was shipping and delivery information, which Humii attributed to more incidents than any other. This refers to high, hidden fees and vague delivery timelines. “Shoppers want clarity upfront, not at the last screen,” Osthus added.

Humii’s data underscored the need for strong website design; poor site navigation, ineffective search functions, and a lack of trust between customers and the website were detrimental. Among these, glitches on the payment page, slow load times, and unhelpful search features were cited as hindering the user experience.

One customer told Humii a website they used was “like a gambling site – very cheap and tacky”.

But Humii also uncovered online CX success stories with abandonment rates ranging from 0 to 5 per cent, all ‘friction-free’ for shoppers. Osthus said these businesses “communicate clearly, anticipate questions, and avoid the kinds of surprises that cause instant drop-off”.

“In short, these retailers make it easy: They guide the customer, tell the right story, provide support exactly when it’s needed, and build excitement throughout the journey,” she added.

After a company converts a browser to a buyer, Humii says retaining that customer is the “most decisive part of the journey”. Osthus said some companies lose every single shopper they acquired during peak trade periods, such as BFCM, and shared insights on how to prevent it.

The number one reason customers avoid returning to a retailer is a complex returns process, Humii said, calling it the “biggest trust-breaker” in Australian retail. One shopper told Humii: “The returns process was so hard and frustrating, and the customer service didn’t have a great process.

“I had to take photos and provide way more information than I would have for any other retailer. This process made the overall shopping experience unpleasant.”

Before the returns process, many shoppers also complained to Humii about slow delivery times. “If delivery is significantly slower than promised, trust collapses,” Osthus said.

When analysing the companies boasting the highest customer retention, Osthus added: “Many of these retailers also offer enticing loyalty programs, and their emails engage and sometimes even educate, so much so that shoppers don’t want to opt out.

“All in all, shoppers built a lot of trust and are keen to repeat this journey and experience.”

Looking ahead to Christmas shopping, and reflecting on BFCM, Osthus added: “Retailers who invest in clarity, quality, and empathy at every stage of the journey aren’t just making sales; they’re earning loyalty.”