ACCC ‘concerned’ about Boxing Day sales deception by retailers

Retailers have been put on notice after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) claimed that some are still using deceptive advertising ahead of the Boxing Day sales, in potential violations of Australian Consumer Law.

The ACCC said it has written to some major retailers ahead of the period, following a ‘sweep’ conducted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales.

During this period, the ACCC identified potentially misleading promotional strategies, including representations of time and promotions that misrepresented the true scope of discounts available to consumers.

“All retailers must ensure that any sales or discount claims they make during the Boxing Day sales are accurate, clear and not likely to mislead or deceive consumers,” ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.

“We are concerned that despite many warnings, some retailers are still using a range of tactics to misrepresent the size or scope of discounts and the duration of sales to consumers.”

Retailers are encouraged to review the ACCC’s guidance on advertising and promotions to ensure compliance with the Australian Consumer Law.

“Misleading pricing practices in the retail sector are a compliance and enforcement priority for the ACCC, and we will continue to closely monitor any sales or discount claims made, particularly by large retailers,” Lowe added.

“If a retailer is found to be in breach of the law, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.”

Consumers are also warned to be wary of claims about discounts or savings and to check for any disclaimers or conditions in sales advertisements.

“We encourage consumers to shop around, compare, and keep an eye on prices before big sales events like Boxing Day, particularly if you have been waiting to make a significant purchase. Focus on the final price, not the advertised discount or promotion, to assess whether you are getting a good deal,” Lowe said.