StoresOpenings & closings

David Jones to close two NSW stores

Photo of David Jones signage
Both stores will close after the Christmas period
By Harry Booth

Retail giant David Jones has confirmed the upcoming closure of two stores in NSW, as part of its efforts to ‘optimise’ its retail network.

The company confirmed that its Tuggerah store will close on January 11 and that the Castle Towers store will close on January 18.

“David Jones is committed to delivering world-class products and experiences for our customers both online and in-store as Australia’s leading premium omnichannel retailer,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Key to delivering this experience is our ongoing program of retail network optimisation, which includes refurbishing our stores, right-sizing and, where necessary, consolidation of our footprint.”

David Jones said this program includes investment in meeting the “changing needs” of its customers.

Inside Retail asked David Jones for confirmation on how many jobs will be lost in the closures, but has not received a response.

“We remain committed to supporting our team and will work closely with them to identify redeployment opportunities wherever possible,” the spokesperson added.

Recommended By IR

Street style Mid shot image of Beare Park director and founder Gabriella Pereira 2024 in black leather trench coat in alleyway
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Corporate finance to fashion: Meet Beare Park director Gabriella Pereira

Tamera Francis
A model standing in front of Matsuya Ginza department store
Strategy IR Pro

Matsuya’s director Takehiko Furuya on the department store’s digital launch

Tong Van
Several Olipop stock-keeping units against a light background.
Strategy IR Pro

How soda brand Olipop leverages pop-culture moments to grow

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A neon sign in a cannabis retail store in Thailand
Regulatory IR Pro

Cannabis in Thailand: Government wants to get toothpaste back in the tube

Michael Baker
a girl plays with KidKraft dollhouse.
Gifts & toys

US toy brand KidKraft quits Australian warehouses with $1 ‘Fire Sale Auction’

Sean Cao
Snail mucin
Health & beauty IR Pro

Why the rise of animal-based skincare could signal the end of vegan beauty

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.