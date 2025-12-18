David Jones to close two NSW stores

Retail giant David Jones has confirmed the upcoming closure of two stores in NSW, as part of its efforts to ‘optimise’ its retail network.

The company confirmed that its Tuggerah store will close on January 11 and that the Castle Towers store will close on January 18.

“David Jones is committed to delivering world-class products and experiences for our customers both online and in-store as Australia’s leading premium omnichannel retailer,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Key to delivering this experience is our ongoing program of retail network optimisation, which includes refurbishing our stores, right-sizing and, where necessary, consolidation of our footprint.”

David Jones said this program includes investment in meeting the “changing needs” of its customers.

Inside Retail asked David Jones for confirmation on how many jobs will be lost in the closures, but has not received a response.

“We remain committed to supporting our team and will work closely with them to identify redeployment opportunities wherever possible,” the spokesperson added.