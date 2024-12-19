Matsuya’s director Takehiko Furuya on the department store’s digital launch

e with the convenience of digital shopping,” Takehiko Furuya, representative director of Matsuya Co and chairman of Mastuya Ginza.com, told Inside Retail. “Our goal is to create a platform that not only embodies our brand’s core values of exclusivity, elegance, and engagement but also caters to the evolving needs of modern shoppers worldwide. It’s about blending tradition with innovation to provide customers with a truly omnichannel experience.” Customers can use the hub’s click-and-collect service to browse Matsuya Ginza’s product selection from home and pick up their items at the store’s fourth-floor counter. While Japanese residents can choose home delivery for an additional fee, international customers can streamline their shopping experience by receiving tax refunds at the same pick-up counter with the required tax refund documents pre-prepared. “In-store staff are trained to assist with tax-free claims efficiently. We are also exploring partnerships with tax refund service providers to integrate direct digital refunds in the future,” he said. “Features such as BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in-store) allow travelers to save time by pre-ordering and collecting items at their convenience. The platform also integrates digital maps, personalised itineraries, and multilingual event notifications, making it a valuable travel companion for visitors.” The launch comes at a time when the country has seen an influx of international touristsdue to the weak yen. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, foreign visitors to Japan hit a record 17.8 million from January to June this year. Digitalisation In addition to the click-and-collect service, the multi-purpose platform allows customers to reserve products. The new platform will ensure international shoppers and busy locals alike can avoid the disappointment of out-of-stock items by reserving them in advance. The digital platform integrates Matsuya Ginza’s services into a unified interface. Features include product browsing, shopping appointments, and in-store pickup options, along with brand information and customer service communication tools. “Data analytics and customer insights are at the heart of matsuyaginza.com’s design and development,” Furuya said. “From understanding user behavior and preferences to curating personalised product recommendations, analytics allow us to continually refine the platform to enhance the user experience. Insights from both in-store and online interactions help us align the platform with customer expectations, ensuring relevance and satisfaction.” He said the company is leveraging multilingual support, including Chinese and English interfaces, to make the platform accessible to international shoppers. A digital twin of the site is also on a Wechat miniprogram. Exclusive offerings, such as limited-edition items, cultural collaborations, and VIP services, are highlighted to attract global customers. “Additionally, we are investing in targeted marketing campaigns, partnerships with international influencers, and social media outreach to enhance engagement with overseas audiences,” he added. Furuya said the company is working on a more integrated loyalty program that merges in-store and online benefits, virtual concierge services, and enhanced personalisation through AI-driven recommendations. “We also plan to introduce live-streamed shopping events, digital access to Matsuya’s cultural exhibitions, and more interactive ways to engage with our brand both online and offline,” he concluded. Established in 1874 as a kimono retailer, Matsuya Co operates department stores in Tokyo’s Ginza and Asakusa districts. Further reading: Japan’s luxury secondhand sector gains popularity as tourism booms.