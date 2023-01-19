Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

NRF to stage Asia-Pacific event in Singapore from 2024

(Source: NationalRetailFederation/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 19, 2023< 1 mins read

The world’s largest retail trade association – The National Retail Federation (NRF) – is expanding its flagship industry event, Retail’s Big Show, to Asia Pacific next year.

The inaugural Retail’s Big Show Asian edition will be held in Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre between June 11 and 13, bringing retailers, business partners and regional leaders under one roof.

Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, said Asia Pacific is one of the world’s “fastest-growing markets” with unlimited opportunities in retail.

“Singapore is the perfect centralised location for retailers, vendors and suppliers spanning from China to Australia to share ideas, learn from each other and experience the latest trends and technology, regardless of where retailers do business.”

The event is convened jointly with Paris-based event organiser Comexposium whose portfolio of retail events such as Paris Retail Week, One to One Retail E-commerce and iMedia in Australia and New Zealand is expected to further help clients and decision-makers in the international retail industry.

Comexposium’s Asia Pacific CEO, Elaine Chia, said: “Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will provide premier programming with the latest industry innovations and insights.”

Southeast Asia boasts a consumer market of US$3 trillion with the region expected to boom as the fourth-largest market in the world by 2050.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
What global brands need to know about New York’s Fashion Sustainability Act
Sustainability
What global brands need to know about New York’s Fashion Sustainability Act
VIDEO: How Camilla plans to colour the world with its vibrant designs
Management
VIDEO: How Camilla plans to colour the world with its vibrant designs
How Superdry is using WeChat, Weibo and Little Red Book this Lunar New Year
Mobile
How Superdry is using WeChat, Weibo and Little Red Book this Lunar New Year
How Maccas, Domino’s and 7-Eleven are taking sustainability seriously
Sustainability
How Maccas, Domino’s and 7-Eleven are taking sustainability seriously
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Author's latest articles
Super Retail Group faces court action over alleged underpayments
Sports & adventure
Super Retail Group faces court action over alleged underpayments
Christmas sales boost Michael Hill’s margins
Financial
Christmas sales boost Michael Hill’s margins
Casetify makes Sydney debut with CBD store
Openings & closings
Casetify makes Sydney debut with CBD store
Early data suggests apparel, groceries drove December retail sales growth
Financial
Early data suggests apparel, groceries drove December retail sales growth
Redbubble cuts staff to manage costs
Marketplace
Redbubble cuts staff to manage costs