NRF to stage Asia-Pacific event in Singapore from 2024

The world’s largest retail trade association – The National Retail Federation (NRF) – is expanding its flagship industry event, Retail’s Big Show, to Asia Pacific next year.

The inaugural Retail’s Big Show Asian edition will be held in Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre between June 11 and 13, bringing retailers, business partners and regional leaders under one roof.

Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, said Asia Pacific is one of the world’s “fastest-growing markets” with unlimited opportunities in retail.

“Singapore is the perfect centralised location for retailers, vendors and suppliers spanning from China to Australia to share ideas, learn from each other and experience the latest trends and technology, regardless of where retailers do business.”

The event is convened jointly with Paris-based event organiser Comexposium whose portfolio of retail events such as Paris Retail Week, One to One Retail E-commerce and iMedia in Australia and New Zealand is expected to further help clients and decision-makers in the international retail industry.

Comexposium’s Asia Pacific CEO, Elaine Chia, said: “Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will provide premier programming with the latest industry innovations and insights.”

Southeast Asia boasts a consumer market of US$3 trillion with the region expected to boom as the fourth-largest market in the world by 2050.