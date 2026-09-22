McDonald’s is testing a retail media network on menu screens

McDonald’s is piloting ads from other brands on the digital menu screens at its restaurants, as the company looks for a new way to boost its revenues.

According to Bloomberg, the third-party ads show up on the screens as customers wait for their burgers and fries after placing orders.

The test is being carried out on drive-thru digital boards and in-store self‑service kiosks at several locations in the US. With more than 13,700 restaurants across the market, the move is expected to create a new revenue stream for the company.

“This limited menu board advertising pilot at select company-owned restaurants is exploring ways to share post-purchase content that customers may find helpful, relevant, or interesting, while ensuring the McDonald’s experience remains at the center of every visit,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in an email to Bloomberg.

The move comes as the company reported a 1.3 per cent increase in global comparable sales for the second quarter ended June 30.

In the US, comp sales grew by a more modest 0.8 per cent, a major step back from the 3.9 per cent growth seen in the first quarter, as the business faced falling traffic.