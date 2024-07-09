BusinessMarketing

Why lingerie brand Chouchou Intimates pays no consideration to the male gaze

Supplied: Chouchou Intimates.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Chouchou Intimates, pronounced shoo shoo, is the modern it-girl brand many lingerie lovers have been waiting for. Frustrated with the choice between lacklustre everyday underwear and overpriced luxury lingerie, brand founder Tina Grasso took it upon herself to redefine the category. “I understood that if I couldn’t find high-quality, affordable intimates that resonated with my style and personality, I would have to create them myself,” Grasso told Inside Retail. Since its launch in 201

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay