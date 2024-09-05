BusinessStrategy

Is EDLP a better strategy during tough times?

(Source: Bunnings)
By Nicole Miranda
With claims Australia has been in a retail recession for 18 months, year-end result headlines are spruiking a consistent storyline of net profit losses – for most. But there’s one group of retailers bucking the trend. And that is the brands that have gone all-in on everyday low prices or EDLP. While sales might be up for brands that adopt a high/low pricing strategy like JB HiFi, their bottom line isn’t looking so rosy. Meanwhile, over at Wesfarmers Group – the home of EDLP mainstays Kma

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay