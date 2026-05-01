Why bad product reviews will soon destroy your best marketing efforts

verywhere. Win on visibility, not merit. Look, it worked, and for a very long time, it worked beautifully. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that anymore. I was recently working with a global water brand operating across Apac. Significant marketing investment, very strong distribution and solid awareness numbers. Its annual marketing spend would be very close to, if not exceed, many businesses’ gross annual revenue. By every conventional measure, it was doing all the right things. But when I looked at where it sat in AI-generated recommendations for its category, it was almost invisible. Now, this wasn’t because consumers hadn’t heard of it, but because in blind taste tests, consumers consistently preferred competitors. The AI wasn’t looking at its media budget. It was purely looking at evidence, and that evidence, unfortunately, wasn’t flattering. That’s not a marketing problem. That’s a product problem wearing a marketing costume, and for the first time, there was nowhere to hide it. This is what changes when AI becomes the intermediary between a brand and its buyer. The recommendation isn’t at all shaped by who spent the most on placement. It’s shaped by what people actually think, what independent tests actually found, and what earned coverage actually said. The entire architecture of modern brand marketing, built on the assumption that attention can be purchased and perception can be manufactured, now runs headfirst into a system that simply doesn’t care. Brands have always known, on some level, whether they cared to admit it or not, that there was a gap between what they claimed and what they delivered. Marketing existed, in some way, to manage that gap. To close it with language, imagery and repetition before the consumer got close enough to notice. What AI does now is close that distance entirely. The consumer doesn’t have to do the work anymore; the agent does it for them. What this means is something significant has to shift inside organizations that want to remain relevant. R&D is now an actual marketing function on its own, and not as a metaphor. Literally. The quality of the product, the results of third-party testing and the consistency of the customer experience are now the inputs that determine whether a brand surfaces or disappears in the recommendations that matter most. You just cannot buy your way past a bad taste test, and you can’t outspend a poor review aggregate. The budget that used to sit in media is going to have to find its way back to the product itself. For some brands, this will be very familiar territory. Dyson has always competed on demonstrable performance, and Patagonia has always competed on values that hold up under scrutiny. They didn’t build their reputations on advertising; they built them on evidence, and then they let the evidence do the work. For others, this will require a rethink that goes well beyond the marketing department. It touches procurement, manufacturing, quality control, customer service and, most importantly, brand behavior. It’s basically every function that contributes to what a product actually is, rather than what it claims to be. The uncomfortable truth is this: a lot of what passes for brand equity today is actually just accumulated media spend. If you take the spend away, or in this case, make it irrelevant, what’s left? For some brands, the answer is a genuinely excellent product with a very loyal customer base. For others, it’s a logo on something pretty ordinary. AI doesn’t reward the loudest brand. At this stage, it rewards the most honest one. The shortcut is gone. What you build in its place is the only thing that matters now. Nick Gray is the Founder and CEO of IGU Global, a Sydney-based retail strategy consultancy specialising in brand trust, consumer psychology and the emotional dimensions of retail. Further reading: What is Nike really selling with its Virgil Abloh drop?