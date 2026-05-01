BusinessStrategy

Why bad product reviews will soon destroy your best marketing efforts

Dyson air purifier beside sofa.
AI is shifting brand power.
By Nick Gray
For decades, you really didn’t have to make the best product; you just had to make sure the most people saw yours first. That was the loophole, and there was an entire industry that grew up around it, from media agencies, programmatic platforms, influencer networks and sponsorship deals, all engineered to solve the same problem: “How do you make an average product feel like the obvious choice?” The answer was always pretty much the same. Spend more than your competitors. Be louder. Be ever

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