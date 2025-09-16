In spite of AI, people still look to trusted people when vetting brands

Despite the rise of AI in shaping brand perception and marketing and the numerous information streams already available, people still turn to the trusted voices in their networks for clarity before forming their opinions on brands.

New LinkedIn research has found that people are turning to their networks for daily guidance and insight, as LinkedIn posts have increased by 41 per cent in the past three years. Brands have seconded this finding, with 77 per cent of B2B marketing leaders in Australia surveyed shared that audiences don’t just vet brands through the company’s channels but rather rely on their network.

LinkedIn noted that this trend is brought about largely by the new set of decision-makers that are now at the forefront, particularly the millennials and Gen Z who now make up 71 per cent of B2B buyers. According to LinkedIn, these new buyers do not just want information from the brand; moreso, they want insight from people they trust to guide their decisions. In fact, 77 per cent of 18-24 year olds say that even as AI becomes more advanced, there’s still no substitute for the intuition and insights they get from trusted colleagues.

To get ready for this shift, nearly 88 per cent of Australian marketers surveyed said that they’re increasing investment in community-driven content – tapping creators, employees, and subject matter experts to build trust. In fact, 79 per cent also say trusted creators are now essential to earning credibility with younger buyers.

Andrea Rule, director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, said: “While AI has changed the way we work, it hasn’t replaced the human filter of trust. Aussie professionals – especially Millennials and Gen Z – are actively turning to their networks for clarity amid the noise. For brands, this is a clear signal: the future of B2B marketing isn’t about shouting louder, it’s about sparking authentic conversations that travel further than any algorithm can. Brands that get this right will be the ones that win over the next generation of buyers.”

AI remains a formidable factor in how brands today can influence decision-makers. On this, Matt Derella, VP, Linkedin Marketing Solutions commented, “AI has unlocked scale like never before, but credibility can’t be automated. The brands breaking through today aren’t just pushing content, they’re sparking conversations through the voices people trust most – peers, creators, and experts.”