How are Australian online retailers delivering on CX? New Index will reveal all

Inside Retail, in partnership with Humii, is launching the Online CX Index, Australia’s first and only online retailer performance platform powered by real data.

Leveraging insights from Humii’s extensive mystery shopping network, the Index ranks retailers across four key categories: customer service, delivery, returns, and overall online shopping experience.

To delve deeper into specific aspects of the online shopping experience, Inside Retail will be releasing monthly analysis focusing on a particular category. These updates will rank retailers in a category and provide detailed analysis of overall CX strengths and weaknesses, as well as trends.

“Until now, retailers haven’t had access to a truly merit-based scoring system for online customer experience – and that’s what we set out to change,” says Mareile Osthus, co-founder and CEO of Humii.

“Our vision was to provide value through unbiased insights that help retailers pinpoint and resolve friction in their online journeys, reduce customer churn, and ultimately grow their business.”

“Partnering with Inside Retail presents an exciting opportunity to not only celebrate the retailers offering exceptional experiences but also highlight the power of online mystery shopping and the impact of unbiased insights.

“Together, we’re introducing something entirely new to the industry, with a transparent approach to measuring online experience success.”

Amie Larter, CEO of Octomedia, the publisher of Inside Retail, labels the partnership with Humii as an ideal match.

“Our mission is to empower retailers with impactful news and insights, and this initiative aligns perfectly. This tool enables retailers to not only identify top-rated brands but also delve into category trends and best practices.

“Online customer experience benchmarks of this calibre are currently absent from the market. We are thrilled to collaborate with Humii to make this live data source accessible to the industry.”

The first report will be released in mid-October.