Singaporean fashion brand Beyond The Vines sets sights on new markets

as markets. Inside Retail: What factors influenced Beyond The Vines’ decision to enter Thailand? Rebecca Ting: It was only a matter of time before we entered Thailand, and when the opportunity came to us, we knew we had to grab it. Thailand, particularly Bangkok, has a growing and evolving art scene that we’ve found incredibly inspiring. Whether it’s traditional crafts or modern contemporary work, there’s a strong sense of creativity that permeates the city. As a design studio, it’s crucial for us to be immersed in the creative scene, and Bangkok offers the perfect balance between its thriving arts culture and the commercial demands of consumers. Coupled with the strong demand from our Thai customers through online channels and the cultural fit, it became a natural decision for us to open our first store here. We’re excited to be part of such a creative and vibrant city. IR: Why did Beyond The Vines choose CentralWorld for the first store? RT: CentralWorld is an iconic landmark in Bangkok, well-known for its accessibility and its wide array of global and local brands. It attracts a diverse crowd, from local shoppers to international visitors, which perfectly aligns with our aim to reach a broad audience. CentralWorld’s location, together with its reputation as a premier shopping destination, made it the ideal spot for our first and largest store in Thailand. We wanted to be part of a space where customers are used to discovering new and exciting brands, and CentralWorld offers just that. IR: How does the Thailand expansion fit into Beyond The Vines’ overall global growth strategy? RT: Thailand is a key part of our broader global expansion strategy, which extends beyond Southeast Asia. At Beyond The Vines, our core value is to make good design accessible to all, no matter where they are in the world. Whether in Southeast Asia or across the globe, we want our designs to reach consumers who share our values and appreciation for functional, thoughtful designs. We don’t limit ourselves to any specific country or region when planning our expansion; instead, we focus on markets that naturally align with our brand. Thailand, in particular, stood out as a perfect fit. It’s a thriving market with a rising wave of designer labels and talented artists, and the appreciation for what we do has been evident from the sentiments on the ground. It just felt like the right place for us – we knew it was the perfect fit. IR: Does the brand’s retail strategy change depending on the market? RT: With every new market, it definitely requires a lot of research to understand the local consumer behaviour, buying patterns, and even working styles. So, with Thailand, it wasn’t as straightforward as how we operate in Singapore. One thing we learned in Thailand is that customers here love exclusivity. Knowing this, we made it a point to design a product specifically for the Thai market, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Tailoring our approach to what resonates with local consumers is key for us as we expand. IR: Are there further expansion plans in Southeast Asia? RT: Yes, definitely. Southeast Asia is a region that holds immense potential for us, and we’re already looking at other countries where we have a strong online presence. We are also exploring different types of retail formats, including pop-ups and concept stores, to introduce Beyond The Vines in new ways across the region. Beyond Southeast Asia, we’re also focusing on the Japanese market, where we successfully held a few pop-ups in Tokyo last year. Japan is a significant part of our global expansion strategy, and it will be our first major move outside of Southeast Asia, which we’re very excited about.