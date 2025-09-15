BusinessSports & adventure

Super Retail CEO Anthony Heraghty dismissed over relationship disclosure issues

Image of Anthony Heraghty.
The board concluded that Heraghty’s prior disclosures were not satisfactory. (Source: Super Retail Group)
By Darshana Gupta

Super Retail Group has terminated its group MD and CEO, Anthony Heraghty, with immediate effect, after receiving new information regarding his relationship with the company’s former chief human resources officer.

The board concluded that Heraghty’s prior disclosures were not satisfactory, given the new information.

The alleged relationship first became public last April, after two former employees filed a lawsuit against Super Retail Group, Heraghty and the company’s former chair, claiming they were dismissed after raising concerns that the relationship was causing a toxic workplace and corporate governance issues.

The company filed a defence in June, and the case is ongoing.

The board has exercised its discretion to lapse Heraghty’s incentives, including all unvested incentives and vested but unexercised rights.

Super Retail Group‘s CFO David Burns has been appointed interim CEO while the board begins its search for a new CEO.

In a statement to the ASX, the board stated it would “carefully consider the implications this may have for the company and any related matters”.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Hello Kitty pop-up planned in Melbourne to mark 50th birthday

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Adairs names former Country Road MD as new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer resigns

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Singaporean fashion brand Beyond The Vines sets sights on new markets

Tong Van
Customer

Australians say they will slash holiday retail spending this year

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

How are Australian online retailers delivering on CX? New Index will reveal all

Robert Stockdill
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.