BusinessStrategy

Why luxury brands are losing their feel-good appeal

An exterior shot of a Louis Vuitton corporate building.
“Luxury earns its place when the pleasure of owning it lasts longer than the excitement of buying it.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Over the past three years, the luxury retail sector has experienced a steady decline following a brief post-pandemic boom. Most of luxury’s biggest players, save for Richemont, are reporting lower-than-ever sales figures. Since January, share prices of LVMH, Hermès and Kering have fallen 40 per cent, 39 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, while Richemont remains roughly flat. Based on the Q3 performance of eight key luxury companies (Burberry, Hermès, Kering, LVMH, Moncler, Prada, Richem

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