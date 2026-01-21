BusinessStrategy

How Priceline’s model left it vulnerable to market shocks

Priceline, Chemist Warehouse and the vertical shift in pharmacy retail. LinkedIn.
By Tahlia Whitfield
More than 50 Priceline Pharmacy stores now sit at the uneasy centre of a particularly revealing moment in Australian pharmacy retail. After the collapse of a rescue deal for Infinity Pharmacy Group, the largest franchisee in the Priceline Pharmacy network, around 54 stores were placed into receivership in December 2025, leaving staff, suppliers and communities suspended in limbo.  What began as the financial unravelling of a single operator is fast becoming a stress test for Australia’s franc

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image from Baked By Melissa’s 2025 collaboration collection with Tabasco.
Strategy IR Pro

How brands like Skims, Nike, Ben & Jerry’s create winning retail collaborations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance appoints Peter Halkett as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Kellie Hush
Fashion & accessories

Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

Celene Ignacio
Mobile commerce IR Pro

What retailers should know about TikTok’s return and the rise of RedNote

Tong Van
Luxury

Flat sales in China’s luxury market are the ‘new normal’ – report

Casey Hall
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay