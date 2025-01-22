What retailers should know about TikTok’s return and the rise of RedNote

form loyalty, emerging alternatives, and cross-border trends is essential to staying ahead. Not the triumph many anticipated TikTok’s dramatic exit from US app stores and its equally swift return in less than 24 hours have sparked widespread reactions, but the aftermath reveals a far more complicated narrative than a simple victory. On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying enforcement of a potential TikTok ban by 75 days. However, the legality of the move remains unclear. Meanwhile, TikTok users and fans found themselves in limbo, caught between geopolitical tensions and corporate decisions. A few days after TikTok’s brief shutdown in the US, the app remained unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores. Users who had deleted the app found they couldn’t reinstall it. TikTok’s uncertain status has given rise to creative and opportunistic behaviors. According to Reuters, individuals attempting to capitalise on TikTok’s absence began listing smartphones with the app pre-installed on eBay for up to US$50,000. By Tuesday night, over 200 iPhone and Android devices with TikTok downloaded were reportedly available for sale on the platform. TikTok’s removal from app stores sparked varied reactions from users. While loyal followers expressed frustration, others decided to leave the platform, citing Trump’s extensive involvement in the negotiations. Critics worry that TikTok could be sold to Trump’s allies in the tech industry, adding to uncertainties about the platform’s direction. The rise of Xiaohongshu as an alternative Over 3 million US users reportedly signed up for Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, within a week of TikTok’s blackout. Xiaohongshu is a Chinese social and e-commerce app often compared to Instagram. While some users embraced Xiaohongshu as a temporary refuge, others expressed a long-term commitment to the app. Reasons ranged from dissatisfaction with TikTok’s ties to geopolitical controversies to Xiaohongshu’s unique community-driven atmosphere. Why Xiaohongshu matters for retailers Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu is a hybrid of social media and e-commerce with more than 300 million monthly active users. Its emphasis on high-quality text and imagery, strict content guidelines, and vibrant user-generated content (UGC) make it a powerful platform for brands seeking to engage with consumers in China. “Xiaohongshu stands out for its focus on authenticity and user value,” Ashley Dudarenok, marketing expert and founder of ChoZan, a Chinese digital consultancy, told Inside Retail. “It prioritises meaningful content while discouraging low-quality advertising or plagiarism.” The platform also thrives on collaboration with brands, institutions, and key opinion leaders (KOLs). In addition to providing tools for creativity, Xiaohongshu offers monetisation opportunities, empowering users to turn their creativity into tangible value. For retailers, Xiaohongshu’s combination of user trust, curated content, and a vast, engaged community presents an unparalleled opportunity to build brand awareness and drive sales. As TikTok grapples with its challenges, Xiaohongshu’s rapid rise in popularity among global audiences could mark a pivotal moment for Chinese platforms expanding into new markets. Xiaohongshu has significantly expanded its e-commerce presence, reaching a milestone of RMB100 million in live-streaming sales. The platform has undergone several organisational changes to support this growth. “E-commerce represents a major growth opportunity for Xiaohongshu,” said Dudarenok. “While live commerce isn’t currently the most profitable option for content creators, it’s still attractive when you consider that influencers with 100,000 followers can generate RMB3-4 million in a single streaming session.” “Early adopters can benefit significantly from this trend. The app has become a go-to destination for lifestyle recommendations, filling the role that magazines and television once held in users’ daily routines.” Further reading: Why is Chinese social app Xiaohongshu an important channel for retailers?