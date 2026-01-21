BusinessLuxury

Kennedy sells Patek Philippe boutique to Cortina Watch

Patek Philippe logo
Cortina’s acquisition signals its continued expansion into Australia (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Australian jewellery and watch retailer Kennedy has agreed to sell its Patek Philippe boutique in Chadstone Shopping Centre, Victoria, to Singapore-based Cortina Watch.

Cortina has been expanding into the Australian market in recent months, already operating a Franck Muller boutique in Melbourne. On December 16, a filing from Cortina Holdings said: “We have been exploring strategic avenues for the expansion of our operations within the Australian market. In line with our strategy to deepen our footprint in Australia.”

Following the news of the divestment at Chadstone, a Kennedy spokesperson told Inside Retail: “As part of a strategic portfolio decision, Kennedy has entered into an agreement with Singapore-based Cortina Watch to sell its Patek Philippe retail operations at Chadstone.

“This transaction allows Kennedy to refine its portfolio, reallocate capital and focus on long-term priorities that support its next phase of growth.”

The move comes as customer attitudes towards the luxury watch market continue to shift. Following a post-pandemic peak in 2022, customer waiting times for luxury brands have begun to fall.

Research from both Morgan & Stanley and Watch Charts said that luxury watch prices have, on average, fallen for 13 consecutive quarters. Patek Philippe, however, recorded a 1.1 per cent increase in the most recent financial quarter.

“We are working closely with Cortina to ensure continuity and a seamless transition for customers, partners and staff,” Kennedy added.

“Kennedy’s next phase, including further announcements, will be revealed in the coming months.”

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image from Baked By Melissa’s 2025 collaboration collection with Tabasco.
Strategy IR Pro

How brands like Skims, Nike, Ben & Jerry’s create winning retail collaborations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance appoints Peter Halkett as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Kellie Hush
Fashion & accessories

Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

Celene Ignacio
Mobile commerce IR Pro

What retailers should know about TikTok’s return and the rise of RedNote

Tong Van
Luxury

Flat sales in China’s luxury market are the ‘new normal’ – report

Casey Hall
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.