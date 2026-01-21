BusinessTravel retail

Inside DFS’s China retreat and what LVMH gains from letting go

DFS Galleria Hong Kong
For decades, Hong Kong and Macau were central to DFS’s growth story. (Source: DFS Group)
By Tong Van
LVMH’s travel retail arm DFS has sold its business in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as its intangible assets in Greater China, to China Tourism Group Duty Free (CTG Duty Free) for an undisclosed sum.  The transaction brings to an end DFS’s direct travel retail presence in two of Asia’s most historically important luxury duty-free markets. DFS said it will continue to operate its other luxury travel retail operations worldwide. DFS is currently owned by LVMH and DFS’s co-founder, Robe

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image from Baked By Melissa’s 2025 collaboration collection with Tabasco.
Strategy IR Pro

How brands like Skims, Nike, Ben & Jerry’s create winning retail collaborations

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance appoints Peter Halkett as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Kellie Hush
Fashion & accessories

Kellie Hush appointed CEO of AFC’s Australian Fashion Week 2025

Celene Ignacio
Mobile commerce IR Pro

What retailers should know about TikTok’s return and the rise of RedNote

Tong Van
Luxury

Flat sales in China’s luxury market are the ‘new normal’ – report

Casey Hall
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay