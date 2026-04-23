BusinessStrategy

How Lang’s pop-up taps into Hong Kong’s hunger for fashion with a story

Kayla Wong launched Lang with a dream of building a retail concept for Asian fashion that wasn’t diluted to fit conservative tastes. 
By Tong Van
Born and raised in Hong Kong, Kayla Wong launched Lang in a storefront on Gin Ling Way in Los Angeles’ Chinatown in September 2023, with a dream of building a retail concept and cultural platform for Asian fashion that wasn’t diluted to fit Western or conservative tastes.  Two and a half years later, that same concept has landed in the heart of her homeland in Tsim Sha Tsui in a month-long pop-up at Kimpton.  “I’ve been building Lang for the last two years, and as we ap

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