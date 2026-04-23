How Lang’s pop-up taps into Hong Kong’s hunger for fashion with a story

we approach our third, it just seemed fitting to kick off the year with a homecoming. Our presence in LA has been growing, so it felt like the right time to showcase what we offer to our Hong Kong audience,” she told Inside Retail. “Not only has it been wonderful to share what I’ve been working on with family and friends in Hong Kong, but celebrating Hong Kong fashion and design alongside my peers has also been truly special.” Titled ‘Slow Down, LA Style’, the pop-up runs through this month on the 15th-floor lobby of the Kimpton. The space features SS26 collections alongside exclusive collaboration pieces, including an “I Heart” gym bag with local label Affection Blvd, a jersey with Little Tokyo Run Club, distressed tees and hoodies with Coda. It is also home to a curated roster that mixes Hong Kong designers, including Ponder.er, Kinyan Lam, The World Is Your Oyster, and Kitdo, alongside Asian American brands like Find Me Now and Woodrose Deli. That curation is personal by design.“I think it is definitely more about certain stories and aesthetics that I am drawn to. I like to be intentional with everything I do, and I most appreciate getting to know the thought process behind how designers create their collections,” Wong said. “A big part of me is embedded in space. The space’s design, featuring wood panels that allow sunlight in, has a calming effect. We also carefully curated our plant selection to reflect the LA vibe. The changing room itself has a warmth that I hope people feel when they step in and take a moment to be with themselves.” Timed just after Hong Kong Art Month, Lang x Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong brings together retail and wellness to help guests pause, reset, and recharge. “I think I have found a sense of healing in LA, a feeling of renewal and rediscovery through slowing down and building Lang intentionally. I wanted to bring that energy to Hong Kong,” she said. The launch event included a morning Tai Chi session in the Sky Garden, two community runs with Little Tokyo Run Club along Signal Hill and Victoria Harbour, and wrapped its opening week with an evening launch party in the Living Room at the 15th-floor lobby. None of this happens without significant behind-the-scenes work that rarely makes it into the brand narrative. “Building a brand involves a lot of tedious work, and there are definitely frustrating moments in between. It’s the not-so-glamorous side of fashion: dealing with logistics and admin. As a creative first and foremost, I’ve had to learn and adapt as I go,” she said. Wong has said she always wanted to stay small because when concepts become commercialised, it changes the meaning of what they are. Lang’s name draws from Cantonese meaning beautiful, but with a depth of connotation that the English word lacks. Wong is the daughter of Hong Kong actor Michael Wong and supermodel Janet Ma, and was publicly outed by the Hong Kong media before building her career as an LGBTQ+ advocate, photographer, and eventually brand founder. Lang is, in her own words, a love letter to her heritage. Wong has also said she sees potential in bringing Lang back to Hong Kong permanently at some point, and notices growing appreciation and support for local talent. “At the heart of what we do is highlighting and supporting individuality and heritage, so adapting comes instinctively to us. I would love to explore more of Southeast Asia and work with the talent and brands that come out of there,” Wong said. Further reading: Is Texas Chicken ready for the Chinese market?