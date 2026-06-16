Myer starts construction on one of Australia’s largest beauty halls

Myer has begun the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of its Sydney beauty hall in a bid to create a 4500sqm space dedicated to the company’s recent push into the sector.

Whilst it has long-stocked beauty products in its wide-ranging portfolio, the department store giant recently ended its 17-year partnership with beauty retailer Mecca in what it called a “natural next step”. Since then, Myer has announced a raft of brands added to its portfolio, and once completed, the new-look Sydney beauty hall will see a further 18 brands join its ranks.

Beauty products will occupy the entire ground floor of Myer Sydney, tripling its current size. At the same time, a new wellness zone will expand onto the store’s mezzanine.

“Beauty has always been a cornerstone of Myer, and the redevelopment of the Myer Sydney Beauty Hall is our commitment to taking that to a new level,” said Myer’s executive chair, Olivia Wirth.

“We know our customers want more than a transaction – they want to discover, to be inspired, and to indulge in an in-store experience that feels truly special.

“With over 200 expert services to be offered alongside a curation of world-class brands, we’re creating a destination that puts the customer at the centre of everything. Sydney is just the beginning, with this approach paving the way for the future of beauty at Myer.”

Due to be completed at the end of the year, the Myer Sydney beauty hall will offer an array of services across 11 private treatment rooms, two semi-private skin studios, a beauty play bar, and a “masterclass space”.

The department store retailer said it will roll out its “new approach to beauty” across its store network as part of its ongoing bid to be a “leader in beauty experiences”.