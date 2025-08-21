SectorsFashion & accessories

Cate Blanchett signed by Uniqlo as global ambassador

Cate Blanchett
Blanchett is known for standout performances in Tar, Carol, The Aviator, and Blue Jasmine. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Uniqlo has tapped Australian Golden Globe-winning actress Cate Blanchett as its global ambassador, extending its LifeWear philosophy, which focuses on timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and social responsibility.

Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner and longtime humanitarian, will work with Uniqlo on initiatives supporting emerging talent, addressing global displacement, and contributing to environmental and community-focused causes.

“Her passion and engagement are evident in her contributions as a role model for women and her mentorship of emerging film and theatre artists, as well as her long-standing commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes,” said Tadashi Yanai, Uniqlo founder and chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing.

“Through our partnership, we will work together to make positive changes in the world around us.”

Known for standout performances in Tar, Carol, The Aviator, and Blue Jasmine, the actress is also a leading voice in global advocacy. She serves as a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and sits on the Earthshot Prize Council. 

Uniqlo says the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to using culture, creativity, and clothing as tools for positive change.

