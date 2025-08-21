BusinessFinancial

Four key takeaways from Super Retail Group’s FY25 results

FY25 highlights the tension of modern retail. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Super Retail Group’s FY25 earnings paint a story of contrasts. BCF stole the spotlight with record sales and a superstore formula, and Rebel delivered steady growth; yet rising organised theft cast a shadow over margins and subsequently exposed a deeper systemic issue in retail.  Macpac, soon to be under new leadership, has flagged a possible reinvention, while Supercheap Auto navigated a testing year and launched a bold new loyalty program to reignite customer engagement.  Below are

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Universal Store’s net profit surges 45.3 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group achieves record sales of $3.9 billion

Celene Ignacio
E-commerce IR Pro

Can Temu replicate its success in Western markets in Southeast Asia?

Tong Van
Food & beverage

Collins Foods flags lower margins due to weak consumer sentiment

Sean Cao
Financial

The Reject Shop’s net profit plunges amid rising costs, shrinkage

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Booktopia’s new owner: “Not here to throw out the baby with the bathwater”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay