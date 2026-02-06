Nespresso unveils ‘Nespresso Lab’ flagship in Sydney’s CBD

Nespresso has opened its newest flagship store on Pitt Street, Sydney, coinciding with its 30th anniversary in Australia.

Located within a heritage-listed building, the store debuts the ‘Nespresso Lab’ concept, transforming the space into what it describes as an immersive experience compared to traditional retail.

The ground floor introduces customers to Nespresso’s coffee range through guided tastings, masterclasses, and a dedicated ‘Coffee as an Art’ bar, alongside capsule recycling points, self-selection coffee walls, assisted and self-assisted checkouts, and a personalisation area for bespoke travel mug engraving.

A central feature of the space is a large artwork by NSW-based Wiradjuri artist Hannah Lange. Titled Sea, Sky, Trees, the piece draws on rhythmic patterns and movement inspired by the Australian landscape.

The second level is home to The Nespresso Lab, an immersive space designed to host rotating activations and events throughout the year. Programming includes 90s-style arcade games, weekly prizes, and live DJ sets, with summer sessions running every Saturday in February.

Stefan Vermeulen, MD of Nespresso ANZ, said the opening reflects the brand’s evolution in the Australian market.

“We wanted our flagship to reflect our values of quality, hospitality, care, and innovation, and to offer more than a transactional experience,” he said.