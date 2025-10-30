BusinessMarketing

How Nespresso perfected the stagecraft of experiential retail

Emotion is becoming the new differentiator brands can’t ignore. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Designing an experience is now the retail arms race. A store’s success, once defined by conversion rate, is now measured by how many enter simply to feel something. From luxury pop-ups in car parks to coffee vans at sunrise, retail is mutating into theatre, part lifestyle, part content engine and almost entirely emotion-driven. This month, Nespresso took its iced coffee culture on the road with NespressoGo, a mobile, multi-city campaign designed to reimagine Australia’s morning coffee ritual

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Former Nike exec Blanca Gonzalez shares her secret to building a successful team

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Food & beverage

Oliver’s Real Food posts lower September quarter sales

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Coles posts higher sales during the first quarter

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Optus faces legal action for alleged inappropriate sales tactics

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Moncler Group’s revenue up despite macroeconomic challenges

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability

Meet the world’s first t-shirt made entirely from textile waste

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay