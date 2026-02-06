Former Cash Converters store operators fined $112,000 by FWO

The former operators of three Cash Converters stores in Melbourne have been collectively fined $112,985 by the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO).

These fines consisted of $49,500 against SNNB Enterprises, $24,875 against Taylors Business, $19,800 against Yarraville Business, and $18,810 against Graeme Grainger, the sole director of the three companies.

The Cash Converters stores operated in Epping, Delahey, and Yarraville.

The FWO said that the penalties were “in response to the companies’ deliberate failure to comply with compliance notices requiring them to calculate and back-pay seven full-time workers’ entitlements”. It added that Grainger was involved in the transgressions.

“The combined amount the companies were required to pay the workers to comply with the compliance notices was $58,605, with required payments to individual workers ranging from $2,972 to $16,833,” the FWO added.

The three stores have now closed.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said employers that failed to act on compliance notices should be aware that they could face court-imposed penalties.

“When compliance notices are not followed, we will continue to take legal action to protect workers’ rights,” Booth said.

“The amount the companies were required to pay to workers to comply with the compliance notices was significant, but the total penalties in this case are now more than double that amount – sending a clear message that failure to comply has serious consequences.”

It was the second time the FWO has taken legal action against Yarraville Business. The company was penalised $16,000 in court in 2024 for a similar offence.

In her judgement, Judge Heather Riley found that the failure to comply with the compliance notices was “deliberate”.

“[The employers] were well aware of the compliance notice and the relevant time frames. The Ombudsman made repeated attempts to communicate with [the operators] and encouraged their compliance,” Judge Riley said.