Cosette to close Australian operations after 11 years

Cosette, an online luxury multi-brand retailer, is ceasing operations in Australia after 11 years.

The company announced the decision today, citing changing market conditions. “Unfortunately, the market has changed and we – rather than our mission to make luxury more affordable, every day – were sometimes the story,” the company said in a statement.

“So, after careful consideration, we have made the decision to close our Sydney warehouse and operations in the near future.”

In 2024, Cosette was cleared by NSW Fair Trading over allegations of selling fake luxury goods. The investigation lasted more than a year.

The statement added: “For more than 11 years, Cosette has been proud to offer our customers access to some of the most sought-after pieces at significant savings.

“In that time, we have proudly served more than 140,000 customers, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us throughout this journey.”

The company will now hold a closing-down sale on its remaining stock, offering up to 80 per cent off the recommended retail price.

“Our heartfelt thanks for your support and for being part of the Cosette over the years,” the statement ended.