DigiDirect buys Mwave after parent collapses

The DigiDirect Group has acquired online technology retailer Mwave after the latter’s parent company, Esel, entered voluntary administration.

Founded in 2006, Mwave has become one of the major players in the consumer technology arena. The business is best known for its large range of PC and gaming hardware and accessories.

As part of the acquisition, the company will move its operations from its current headquarters in Lidcombe, Western Sydney, to DigiDirect’s headquarters in South Strathfield.

All staff have been offered the opportunity to continue with the business as it moves under new management.

“We believe we will provide a great home for the Mwave business, especially considering the infrastructure we have in our group, most notably in our advanced customer fulfilment centre, and the collective expertise among our personnel across multiple departments,” commented Shant Kradjian, chairman and CEO of The DigiDirect Group.

“The business has been a pioneer in the technology space and enables us to drive scale in a fast-growing category, borne from consumer demand, fuelled by the continued growth of the gaming community,” Kradjian added.

The deal follows DigiDirect’s acquisition of library supplier James Bennett last month and online bookstore Booktopia last August.

It also comes as Mwave’s former parent company Esel entered voluntary administration amid post-Covid challenges. The filing was made by Antony Resnick, a registered liquidator at DVT Group in Parramatta.