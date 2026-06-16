BusinessSupply chain

How should retailers react to a potential deal to end the Iran war?

USA flag and Iran flag print screen on chess with black background.It is symbol of United state of America and Iran have conflict in nuclear weapons and Strait of Hormuz.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Three months after the US began its war with Iran, a deal to end the conflict looks set to be signed this week. For the sector, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could remove one of the biggest sources of supply-chain uncertainty, while lower shipping costs and predictable freight movements could ease inflation. The benefits, though, are expected to arrive gradually – and that’s if they even arrive at all. How, then, should retailers proceed? “As long as the deal sticks and the Strait

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