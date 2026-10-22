Harris Technology sees sustained sales momentum led by refurbished goods

Harris Technology Group delivered healthy sales in the first fiscal quarter, with the refurbished category remaining the key growth driver.

The company generated $4.3 million in sales revenue for the September quarter, in line with the strong performance in the previous quarter. Customer receipts for the period were $4.7 million.

Revenue continued to be led by refurbished tech, which generated approximately $2.6 million, representing approximately 60 per cent of quarterly revenue. It was also the company’s largest category by net profit contribution.

Monthly refurbished revenue reached a record of approximately $1.04 million in July.

Group margin was 33.9 per cent, up 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Refurbished gross margin was 37 per cent, materially above the IT category at 19 per cent.

“It has been pleasing to build on the momentum generated in FY26 into the new financial year to deliver positive operating cash flow,” said Harris Technology CEO Garrison Huang.

“Our priority remains building Australia’s most trusted destination for refurbished tech as demonstrated by the upgrading of our quality assurance systems, which will drive customer satisfaction as we head into the busy retail season where tech is at the forefront of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.”

During the quarter, the company repaid approximately $0.7 million of borrowings, reducing total drawn debt to $0.56 million as at September 30.