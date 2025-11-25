BusinessHealth & beauty

Normal turns to equity crowdfunding to break sex-industry taboo

“We are very passionate about filling the sex education gap that all of us left school with.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Normal, Australia’s trailblazing sexual wellness brand, has chosen equity crowdfunding as its next chapter of growth – a move driven by both industry barriers and a deep commitment to community values.  Co-founder and CEO Lucy Wark explained how stigma and investor caution in the sexual wellness sector meant traditional capital was often out of reach, despite Normal’s exceptional commercial performance and social impact. “In its best form, equity crowdfunding is an opportunity to in

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

exterior of mcgrath hill home shopping centre
Shopping centres & malls

Stirling Property Funds buys McGraths Hills Home retail centre

Celene Ignacio
Olivia Burton London products displayed at the brand’s store inside Ion Orchard mall.
Strategy IR Pro

Movado Group’s Xavier Gauderlot on the watch giant’s latest JV in Southeast Asia

Tong Van
A cardboard box with an Amazon logo on a conveyor belt in a warehouse.
Strategy IR Pro

How Amazon, Temu, and Shein are reshaping Australia’s retail landscape

Brian Walker
trhee cha time drinks on display
Workforce

Chatime Australia faces penalties for underpaying workers

Celene Ignacio
Wesfarmers director of health retail Richard Pearson wearing a suit and smiling against a light grey background
Strategy IR Pro

Bunnings, Priceline, TerryWhite Chemmart on what drives their retail success

Tamera Francis
Khloe Kardashian self-portrait image.
Marketing

Khloe Kardashian launches signature fragrance with Luxe Brands

My Nguyen
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay