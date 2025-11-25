Normal turns to equity crowdfunding to break sex-industry taboo

to involve and reward and activate your most passionate customers – I think we’d certainly be hoping for that to be the case,” Wark told Inside Retail. Navigating stigma and growth barriers Since launching in 2021, Normal has generated nearly $6 million in sales and reached over 40,000 customers, cementing its place as one of Australia’s most recognised, education-led consumer tech brands. Despite Normal’s nearly 60-70 per cent yearly growth, according to Wark, access to growth capital through traditional channels is harder for sexual wellness brands than many other retail categories. “Sexual wellness is challenging for a lot of professional investors, whether due to stigma or getting caught up in internal policies designed to restrict socially harmful investments – even though businesses like ours actually have a hugely positive social impact,” she stated.​ Wark explained that although Normal’s educational resources – funded by their product sales – have reached tens of millions of views in over 40 countries, the company was still denied investment by a major venture capital fund due to concerns about vice clauses, even after initially clearing the investment committee. “A lot of venture capital funds aren’t really able to invest in sexual wellness,” Wark shared. “I think even if venture capital funds see the market, see the social impact, see the value of it… once you’re managing other people’s money, it’s pretty common to put in vice clauses which are designed to prevent investing in tobacco, arms, gambling, pornography, things which are typically defined as socially harmful products,” she elaborated. But the irony isn’t lost on Wark. Because Normal provides educational alternatives to sources like pornography, the company is unable to secure needed investment to address these issues because of the very harms it is trying to combat, leaving the sector underfunded as a result. Why equity crowdfunding makes sense Equity crowdfunding emerged as the obvious alternative, a way to involve and reward Normal’s most passionate customers while sidestepping institutional bias. “Equity crowdfunding is the logical next step – it lets us scale with the same community that helped us succeed,” said Wark, emphasising the power of direct relationships with the brand’s loyal customers. “In its best form, equity crowdfunding is an opportunity to involve and reward and activate your most passionate customers,” Wark explained. “All of those things ladder up really well to our mission of making great products and connecting people to have more open conversations about sex.”​ This approach is not just a workaround; it’s strategic for a brand built on dialogue, open-mindedness and education. Word of mouth is already a major discovery channel for Normal. “There’s a nice synergy with giving members of our community even more incentive to share the business, talk about it and gift it to friends,” Wark said.​ Fueling expansion and community impact The raise through Birchal will enable Normal to accelerate B2B retail partnerships, develop recurring-purchase consumables, expand its educational library and customer base. Wark describes pending plans to expand into adjacent categories: “We think that there’s a lot of opportunity in fashion, lingerie, beauty, healthcare, grocery and pharmacy to bring a modern take on sexual wellness and a trusted Australian brand into those spaces.” “That applies for toys, and it also applies for consumables – products that people consume and buy again, whereas toys often are sort of on a longer purchasing cycle”.​ Staying true to its roots, Normal’s commitment to keeping its hallmark sex education content free is central. “We are very passionate about filling the sex education gap that all of us left school with, and making sure that everyone has free access to high quality sex education resources that cover a lifetime worth of concerns and curiosities and desires,” Wark stated. Challenging the industry status quo Wark hopes that a successful community-led raise could signal to institutional investors that the sector deserves a more nuanced and open-minded approach. “My hope is that individuals deciding to put their capital behind this is enough of a signal to institutional capital to reconsider some of the ways that they treat the space,” Wark concluded. “The [sexual wellness] space will be most successful if every form of capital is available to it, and if it’s not treated as different”.​ Normal’s journey is emblematic of a broader shift – where underfunded brands and industries utilise crowdfunding to mobilise supporters, drive social change and rewrite outmoded investment playbooks. For Normal, partnering with its community isn’t just a necessity, it’s a statement of purpose and a blueprint for the future of sexual wellness.