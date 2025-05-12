Ones to watch: Four brands tapping into retail’s foodie trend

nfluencer-led brand is and completely turning it on its head. Founded by YouTuber and influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer brand, Chamberlain Coffee has steadily built a list of wholesale partners, from indie retailers like Pop Up Grocer to big-box players such as Target and Whole Foods. While many influencer-led brands rely on the devotion of fans to push products, Chamberlain Coffee’s cartoonishly cute packaging, traditional and trendy flavours, partnerships with the likes of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand Béis, and savvy social media marketing have helped it build a solid customer base. In 2023, Forbes estimated the beverage brand brought in US$20 million in revenue. Fishwife Category: Food and beverage Country: US Launched: 2020 Since launching into the retail scene in December 2020, canned fish brand Fishwife has become one of the most well-known brands in the snack category through a unique combination of distinct flavours, intriguing collaborations and standout packaging design. The female-founded seafood company offers its fishy array of stock-keeping units – including tuna in olive oil, smoked trout, smoked salmon, anchovies and sardines – in illustrated tin packagingand continues to win over its largely female and Millennial / Gen Z fan base with unique collaborations with companies like Fly by Jing, Lisa Says Gah and others. Last year, Fishwife held its first pop-up in New York City’s Nolita neighbourhood. A long line of customers waited eagerly outside in the rain over the course of two weekends to grab free samples, check out partnership activations with other foodie favourites, like Apollo Bagels, and purchase Fishwife merchandise. The event drove over 4.3 million social media impressions and about US$91,000 in revenue. As of 2024, Fishwife was stocked in over 1800 retail locations, with wholesale partners including Whole Foods, Target and Pop Up Grocer, and had about US$6 million in annual revenue. “My long-term goal is to make tinned seafood a staple in modern American kitchens,” Becca Millstein, Fishwife’s co-founder, told Inside Retail. “I want more people to discover how convenient, nutritious and delicious shelf-stable seafood can be and for Fishwife to be a leader in that space.” Flamingo Estate Category: Lifestyle Country: US Launched: 2019 Flamingo Estate is a luxury lifestyle company that curates the best of nature to provide customers with high-end produce and lifestyle goods. Tapping into the wellness culture as only a business based in Los Angeles can, the brand describes itself as a “pleasure-obsessed home of sun-worship, folk mythologies and psychedelic remedies grown only by farmers we know and trust”. From organic produce and fresh florals that can be delivered on a weekly basis to decadent home goods ranging from tomato-scented candles (one of the brand’s hero products) to US$48 bottles of extra virgin olive oil, Flamingo Estate is for those who love the finer things in life. In addition to the brand’s thriving DTC operations, Flamingo Estate has an impressive list of wholesale retail partners, including Bergdorf Goodman, Goop, Bluemercury and many more. Its list of high-profile collaborators includes celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Julianne Moore, as well as artists like Ai Weiwei and even the Dalai Lama. Richard Christiansen, the founder of Flamingo Estate, estimated the brand brought in US$10 million in revenue in 2024. P-Tal Category: Lifestyle Country: India Launched: 2017 P-Tal is looking to set a new standard for modern kitchenware by paying homage to the past. The brand works with artisans in India to make brass, copper and kansa [a type of bronze] kitchenware products that have been used in Ayurvedic cooking for thousands of years. It reimagines them for modern households, not only in India but worldwide. “P-Tal started as a college project at Shri Ram College of Commerce, aimed at reviving India’s only Unesco-listed craft form from Jandiala Guru in Punjab, which was on the brink of extinction.” Aditya Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, told Inside Retail, “The initiative was not only about reviving this tradition but also about providing artisans with sustainable livelihoods and creating a meaningful impact in their lives.” Since launching in 2017, P-Tal has had a positive impact on more than 55 artisan families, increasing their incomes by over 1200 per cent, and generating more than US$6 million in revenue. This story first appeared in the March 2025 issue of Inside Retail US magazine.