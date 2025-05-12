SectorsTravel retail

New Western Sydney airport seeks 20 24-seven restaurant partners

Western Sydney Airport terminal
Western Sydney International Airport will have more than 20 sites offering food and beverage. (Source: WSI Airport)
By Sean Cao

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) is inviting restaurants, cafes, bars, and fast-food outlets to become part of its 24-seven dining offerings.

WSI will have more than 20 sites comprising about 2300sqm of leasable space for food and beverage outlets in the new terminal.

Food and beverage operators that completed an extensive registration of interest process may now tender to join the airport’s retail and hospitality precinct when it opens late next year.

“We are rapidly approaching opening day, with the completion of major construction works mere weeks away and our focus shifting to asset testing, live airport trials and commercial operations,” said WSI CEO Simon Hickey.

“Adding to that excitement is our growing retail and hospitality offering, which I’m delighted to say now includes opportunities for hospitality businesses to join Sydney’s 24-hour airport.”

Hickey added that food and beverage operators would help create a pivotal part of the passenger journey by offering all-day dining options that showcase the best global and Australian food trends.

The tender will close in the second half of this year. Interested parties can contact the airport for more information.

WSI is expected to have an initial capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year.

