Victorians gain access to free pads and tampons in malls across the state

No-cost menstrual products, free pads, and tampons will soon be available in shopping centre vending machines across Victoria, providing relief from cost-of-living pressures for women in the state.

Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins has announced that the rollout of vending machines dispensing free period products will be installed in 90 venues in Melbourne, starting with 18 shopping centres initially.

“Shopping centres play an important role in our communities and through this initiative, we are committing to improving access to free sanitary products in accessible places in almost 20 shopping centres across Victoria,” said Angus Nardi, CEO of the Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA).

After rolling out 50 trial machines across 30 Melbourne sites, the Labor government has made shopping malls ideal locations for its statewide program covering 700 venues, including shopping centres, libraries, hospitals, vocational training venues, staffed train stations, and cultural institutions.

While aiming to reduce menstrual stigma and retain the presence of students who may miss class due to scarcity, the initiative program has saved Victoria’s women thousands of dollars by handing out 25,000 products within six months of its debut.

Last year, the government also provided free pads and tampons to the First Nations communities.