Marks & Spencer debuts in Australia via David Jones

David Jones will welcome Marks & Spencer into its portfolio of brands through an exclusive partnership, marking the UK retailer’s entry into Australia.

The partnership will see the launch of Marks & Spencer’s core lingerie and sleepwear range in selected David Jones stores and online from July 14.

The products include t-shirt bras, lace and strapless styles, shapewear, thermals, and a variety of briefs, featuring luxurious silks, delicate lace and signature logo trims. They will also come with a complimentary lingerie fitting service in-store.

The retailer’s apparel offerings will be available later this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marks & Spencer to David Jones, introducing one of Britain’s most iconic retailers to our customers,” said Bridget Veals, executive GM of womenswear, footwear and accessories at David Jones

“The arrival of M&S marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us, as we continue to curate a world-class portfolio of brands that deliver both elevated everyday essentials and exceptional value.”

“Last year we reset our priorities for international, with a focus on offering the magic of M&S to customers across the world,” added Mark Lemming, MD of international at Marks & Spencer.

“We’re taking starting steps in Australia; it’s a market which has always shared long-standing and strong links with the UK and where brand recognition is high,” said Lemming.