BusinessFinancial

Fast Retailing’s record year has a new centre of gravity

Fast Retailing's Uniqlo sign boards are displayed at a casual clothing store in Tokyo
Uniqlo Japan saw nine-month revenue rise 8.3 per cent to 867.6 billion yen. (Source: Reuters/Issei Kato)
By Tong Van
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing has lifted its full-year guidance for the third consecutive quarter and now expects a fifth straight year of record earnings. The company estimates revenue of 3.97 trillion yen and net profit of 500 billion yen for the fiscal year ending August, and has raised its planned annual dividend to 640 yen per share from 500 yen a year earlier. The company now derives more than 70 per cent of its revenue outside its home market and an even larger share of its momentum. Home

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