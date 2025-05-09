Halara’s global president talks Aussie push and putting customers first

son, global brand president of Halara, explained that the decision to focus on an Australian expansion was motivated by a combination of demand and cultural alignment. “We already started to develop a customer base in the Australian market, which told us there’s further demand to explore and expand upon,” Thompson told Inside Retail. “Many people in Australia live such an active, outdoor lifestyle and are shifting their approach to fitness to this idea of total well-being, which is something we really embrace,” she added. The Australian market’s active, outdoor lifestyle and growing focus on holistic well-being resonate with Halara’s brand ethos, making it a natural next step for expansion. “Aussie customers are hyper-conscious, style-savvy, and expect brands to deliver both quality and authenticity,” she saidin a statement. Driving innovation with customer insights Halara’s design philosophy is proclaimed to be deeply rooted in customer feedback, an approach that ensures the brand remains responsive to its customers’ needs and inclinations. “We really leverage customer insights to inform many design decisions, not only style and silhouettes, but also fit, fabric and functionality. This happens in an endless feedback loop.” Halara’s near zero inventory model is a prime example. Products are developed, photographed and listed online as samples. If they show to be successful in customer engagement, they proceed to production. “We’re constantly, daily, analysing consumer feedback to identify pain points and opportunities to either upgrade an existing product or create a new one to meet that need,” Thompson said. Additionally, Halara focuses on creating materials that address specific customer challenges. One innovation is its pet hair resistant fabric, developed after recognising a common issue among customers. “Our fabric choices are primarily guided by customer feedback and identifying common pain points,” she said. Halara’s magnum opus, however, is its trademark Halara Flex denim. Exemplifying the brands innovative strategies, the denim look fabric provides a light compression fit, cooling material and four-way stretch. “The flex pant is this kind of work-to-weekend pant that’s one of our bestselling categories,” she said. Versatility as a priority Halara observes the shift in consumer behaviour, where activewear is no longer confined to the gym. “We see this trend where people want to be comfortable no matter where they are – work, at a wedding, on an airplane, or at home,” Thompson said. This insight has led Halara to approach all product categories with an athleisure mindset, ensuring versatility across various settings. The brand’s expansion into denim is a response to the growing global trend of denim resurgence, with notable insights in Australian customer preferences. In response to this, Halara is testing new denim fabrics that may be even more versatile than its current offerings. “On a global scale, and in the Australian market, the denim trend is surging. Denim on denim is making a resurgence,” she noted. What’s next Pop-up events are next on Halara’s trajectory, conducive to a plan to enhance its offline presence. With further pop-up stores in North America this year and pop-ups in Europe and the Australian markets planned for next year, these initiatives aim to provide new customers a tangible experience of Halara, allowing them to interact with the brand first hand. “We’re eager to show up in real life for our customers and those who aren’t familiar with the brand — to give them that opportunity to touch and feel the product,” Thompson said. Halara’s expansion into the Australian market signifies the brands drive to carve out a unique identity with Aussie consumers. By unifying functionality with style and maintaining an steadfast focus on customer needs, Halara is well equipped to make a significant impact in the Australian athleisure landscape.