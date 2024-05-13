BusinessSupply chain

Barbeques Galore CEO on how New Zealand is the blueprint for its global growth

Angus McDonald Barbeques Galore CEO
By Tamera Francis
Barbeques Galore has launched a B2B e-commerce site as it looks to grow its wholesale business both in Australia and overseas.  It is just the latest retailer looking to tap into the rapidly growing opportunity around B2B e-commerce, with online rug retailer Miss Amara also investing in this space. Miss Amara has grown the number of its B2B customers from 400 to over 4000 in recent years. The global B2B e-commerce market was valued at US$7.4 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$36.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now