Marketplaces, food dominate as Aussies spend a record $69 billion online

Australia Post’s 2025 Annual eCommerce Report reveals that Australians spent a record $69 billion buying goods online goods last year – up 12 per cent from the year before.

The report says 9.8 million Australian households shopped online last year, with the highest expenditure on online marketplaces (almost $16 billion), food and liquor ($13.6 billion), and fashion and apparel ($9.6 billion).

However, Aussies have been embracing online shopping to save prices and shop strategically for inexpensive things due to the high cost of living. The average basket size fell to $95, down 2.1 per cent from the previous year and the lowest in a decade.

“The integration of content and commerce is rapidly enhancing the e-commerce channel, offering retailers a unique opportunity to leverage storytelling to connect with consumers,” said Jordan Berke, founder of Tomorrow Retail Consulting, a global retail advisory firm.

“Five billion people now use social media, and retailers can’t ignore the progressive shift to shopping on social channels. The earlier a business can learn to stand out via social, the better they will be positioned in the years to come.”

As purchasing preferences shift towards internet shopping, Gen Alpha is now impacting $8.5 trillion in worldwide spending.

“Gen Alpha are more than the next generation of consumers. They are digital natives redefining retail and shaping the future of e-commerce. Paying attention to the values and preferences of Gen Alpha will be vital for retailers looking to connect with consumers,” added social researcher Mark McCrindle.