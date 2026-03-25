BusinessSports & adventure

KMD Brands pauses trading amid capital raise, delays earnings update

Kathmandu KMD Brands
KMD Brands owns Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz (Source: KMD Brands)
By Harry Booth

Outdoor and surf clothing retailer KMD Brands has delayed the release of its half-year financial results, paused share trading, and confirmed it is seeking to raise capital.

The announcements come after KMD Brands rejected a demerger offer from a US-based surf company for its Rip Curl business.

Originally scheduled for release today, March 25, KMD said it is “not presently in a position to release its results as intended”. It now expects to release them no later than Friday.

The ASX- and NZX-listed company then imposed a temporary trading pause on its securities, pending a further announcement. 

This further announcement came, where the company revealed that it “is intending to launch a capital raise by way of a placement and AREO (accelerated renounceable entitlement offer) in conjunction with the release of its financial results for the half year.”

On March 16, KMD announced the enlistment of Goldman Sachs to assist in a recapitalisation. The ailing retailer is trying to turn around a long-declining share price and high debts.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Ramadan shopping trends unpacked: What retailers need to know

Tong Van
Jeanswest denim with logo
Financial

Jeanswest collapses – all stores to be closed

Robert Stockdill
Australian Federal Budget cover 2025-26
Financial

Retail groups say Federal Budget falls short on business support

Robert Stockdill
a young asian woman leaning against a banister outside a shopping centre wearing a red and white jacket
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Central Retail: Expansions and omnichannel drive growth

Michael Baker
Gap Inc.’s CEO Richard Dickson talking with CNBC retail reporter Courtney Reagan on stage at Shoptalk Spring 2025.
Strategy

Gap, Reformation and Sweetgreen execs talk customer experience at Shoptalk 2025

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Coles Liquor Chief Executive Michael Courtney at Liquorland, Richmond Traders, Victoria.
Supermarkets

Coles to phase out Vintage Cellars, First Choice banners

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.